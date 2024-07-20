Digvijaya Singh meets MP CM Mohan Yadav amid row over nursing college scam

Bhopal, July 20 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday amid an ongoing row over alleged irregularities in nursing colleges in the state.

The former Chief Minister urged CM Yadav to take prompt action against those who destroyed the future of lakhs of nursing students.

The Congress has been relentlessly demanding the resignation of Minister Vishvas Sarang, who was the Medical Education Minister when the nursing college scam surfaced.

CM Yadav has said that already initiated action against the officials involved in the alleged irregularities and has assured that "the truth will come out after the CBI probe in this matter". However, the Congress has accused the BJP-led state government of shielding its minister Sarang and some top officials associated with the Medical Education Department.

