Is this dictatorship in democracy?: Imran Masood questions Centre ahead of SC hearing on Waqf Act

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) As the Supreme Court takes up the hearing on Monday on multiple petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, Congress MP Imran Masood launched a sharp attack on the central government, accusing it of misleading the court and the public, questioning whether this is a dictatorship within a democracy.

Speaking to IANS, Masood said that his party has also submitted a counter-affidavit in response to the Centre’s claims in court. “We have also submitted a counter-affidavit in response to the government's affidavit. The government is clearly misrepresenting facts,” he said.

Highlighting inconsistencies in the Centre's stand, Masood added, “What the government is now stating contradicts its own previous statements made in the Supreme Court. Now they are claiming that the law cannot be stayed, citing examples like the Maharashtra reservation case not being stayed. But it's not that simple. The Supreme Court has the limited but definite power to assess constitutional validity, and if there is a violation of the Constitution, the Supreme Court certainly has the authority to issue a stay.”

Questioning the government’s approach to governance and lawmaking, Masood asked, “Is this a dictatorship in a democracy? Does it become the ultimate divine order just because you make a decision? We have every option available to us, including approaching the Supreme Court, and we have indeed gone to the Supreme Court.”

Masood's remarks are critical as the top court considers over 70 petitions filed across the country against the controversial law. The Waqf (Amendment) Act has triggered widespread legal and political opposition, particularly over provisions related to 'waqf by user' and the inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf boards.

Reacting to the recent terror attack in J&K’s Pahalgam, Masood adopted an aggressive tone and called for strong retaliatory action from the government. He said, “The time for warnings is over. It’s time for action now. The country wants to see what you are actually doing, not just hollow words.”

Invoking former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he continued: “Just like Indira ji split the enemy in two, respond in such a way that their teeth are shattered. Let this be a lesson they remember for centuries, that if you commit such an act, this will be your fate. Don’t make noise, show results.”

