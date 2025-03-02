Dia Mirza's art filled weekend includes a heartfelt tribute to Zakir Hussain

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Dia Mirza's weekend was full of art and culture. She attended the soulful tribute to the legendary Zakir Hussain at the Prithvi Memorial Day.

Dia Mirza took to her Instagram handle and posted photos and videos from the event. The first picture of the post was a selfie with 'Golmaal' actor Vrajesh Hirjee. The post later goes us to show some sneak peeks from the tribute to the tabla maestro.

Dia Mirza wrote along with the post, "Friday and Saturday immersed in the transformative power of art. A soulful tribute to he legendary Zakir Hussain at the Prithvi Memorial Day, where his timeless legacy echoed through every note."

Zakir Hussain passed away in December 2024 reportedly from Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Her weekend also took her to the Bhau Daji Lad Museum, "Then, a journey to the Bhau Daji Lad Museum, where Reena Kallat’s poignant art spoke of the world’s fractures, woven together with grace and fluidity. And Sunday, with our little master whose painting sums up our weekend", Dia Mirza added.

She concluded by writing, "In these moments, we are reminded that art is both witness and messenger—an indomitable force that informs, educates, and elevates the human spirit."

Last month, Dia Mirza posted an emotional note for her businessman husband Vaibhav Rekhi on their fourth wedding anniversary. She revealed that she loves being his “lawfully wedded wife”.

Dia Mirza took to her IG and shared a couple of unseen pictures from their beautiful wedding.

Her heartfelt note for her husband read, “To love, in its simplest and purest form, A hand to hold through every storm. In sunsets and moonlit skies, we find, The beauty of hearts intertwined. Through the laughter of our daughter, the strength of our son, We’ve walked this journey, hand in hand, one by one.”

She added: “Every day with you is my favorite song, Together, we are building a love so strong. Happy Anniversary Husband I love being your lawfully wedded wife @vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDivane.”

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on February 15, 2021.

