Bhubaneswar, March 2 (IANS) Temperature continues to rise in Odisha indicating a scorching heat wave in the coastal state ahead during the summer session this year.

As per reports, the highest temperature on Sunday in Odisha is recorded at Boudh town (38.2 degree Celsius). Meanwhile, as many as 10 cities of the state recorded 37 degrees Celsius or more day temperature on Sunday.

The state capital Bhubaneswar has recorded 36.1 degrees Celsius till Sunday. The city witnessed a rise of around 2 degrees Celsius as compared to the temperature recorded on Saturday.

The regional center of the Indian Meteorological Department at Bhubaneswar on Sunday observed that the maximum temperature in Bhubaneswar is very likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Titilagarh in Balangir district along with Akola in Maharashtra with 38.5 degrees Celsius recorded a maximum temperature in the country on Saturday.

The IMD’s regional center here on Sunday claimed that the maximum temperatures were appreciably above normal by about 3-4 degrees Celsius at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha on Saturday. However, it further predicted that no large change in the day temperature will be recorded in Odisha during the next four to five days.

“No large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) for next four and five days and no large change thereafter and no large change in minimum temperature(night temperature) over the districts of Odisha during next four and five days,” claims IMD.

As per the IMD, Odisha may witness a prolonged and above normal maximum temperature this summer session between March and May.

“During the upcoming hot weather season (March to May (MAM)), above-normal maximum temperatures are most likely over most parts of the country, except over southern parts of Peninsular India, and isolated pockets of Northeast India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely,” predicts the weather agency of India.

The IMD advised the citizens to take personal precautions, such as staying hydrated, avoiding peak sun hours, and seeking cool environments, thereby minimising the adverse health impacts of heatwaves.

