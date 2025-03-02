Leftists & liberals greatest antagonists for Hindus: Assam CM

Kolkata, March 2 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, said in Kolkata that not the Muslims but the Leftists and liberals are the biggest antagonists for Hindus in India.

“The liberals and Leftists are playing pivotal roles in weakening the Hindu community in the country,” he said while addressing Vivekananda Sewa Samman 2025.

He also accused her counterpart in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, and said that the orchestrated attempt to weaken the Hindus in the state was something that she had inherited from the previous Left rulers.

It was Leftists who were mainly responsible for weakening the Hindus in West Bengal. Currently, they are tasting their medicines,” the Assam Chief Minister said.

He said that other minorities in the country are safe in the hands of the Hindus since the latter are not aggressive. “If Hindus are weakened, the others too are not safe. So the country is safe in the hands of Hindus,” Biswa Sarma said.

He reminded that after Partition, one country was dominated by Muslims and the others by Hindus, only the latter dared to call their country secular.

“If the Hindus wanted, then they could have called themselves part of a Hindu republic. But they chose to be secular since they had the lessons of Hindu scriptures and saints. Hindus do not need the lessons of secularism from anyone,” said Biswa Sarma.

On February 16, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat at a public meeting at Burdwan in West Burdwan district of the West Bengal said that the real intention of RSS was to create an organisation for the united Hindu society.

Bhagwat said that the society that is responsible for the country is the Hindu society and India is not just geography, whose size changed over time.

“India has its nature. Those who thought that they could not live with that nature, made their own country. Those who did not get separated from the country, they wanted the nature of India,” Bhagwat said.

