Champions Trophy: Chakaravarthy has got something different, creates good headache, says Rohit

Dubai, March 2 (IANS) After India sealed their semi-final date with Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy with a 44-run win over New Zealand, skipper Rohit Sharma said the move to play Varun Chakaravarthy, who took 5-42, was to try and see what the wrist-spinner can bring to the table.

At the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, Chakaravarthy, playing just his second ODI, led India’s charge on a slow black soil pitch with a superb 5-42, the best figures by a bowler in the ongoing tournament, to bowl out New Zealand for 205 in 45.3 overs and emerge as Group A toppers with a 44-run win.

“Varun has got something different, wanted to try and see what he had to offer. We got to think a little about what to do for the next game, good headache (on his selection). If he gets it right, very difficult to read him,” said Rohit in the post-match presentation ceremony.

India were also helped by Shreyas Iyer making a fine 79 and sharing a 98-run partnership with Axar Patel, who made 42. "Very important for us to finish on a high. New Zealand a good side, playing well in the recent past. Axar-Shreyas partnership was important after losing wickets in the first powerplay. They got us to good total, with our quality bowlers, we had the confidence to defend that. Momentum critical in such a short game. Try and win game, try and do everything right.”

India’s clash in the first semi-final in Dubai will be against Australia in what is also a rematch of 2023 ODI World Cup final, which they lost at home in Ahmedabad. Rohit reckoned that the semi-final clash with the Steve Smith-led side should be a good game.

“Mistakes happen but correcting that is important. It is going to be a good game. Australia have a rich history of playing well in ICC tournaments. It’s about us to do things right. We have to be focused on what we need to do on that day. Looking forward to that, hopefully we can stitch one towards us."

Chakravarthy, who took the Player of the Match award, admitted to being nervous in the start, but felt better as things moved on, with some words from his team-mates soothing his nerves too and propelling him to take a fifer.

"I did feel nervous in the initial stages. Not played a lot for India in ODIs, so was nervous. As the game progressed, felt better. Virat, Rohit, Shreyas, Hardik everyone was talking to me and asked me to calm down. Found out last night about play. Was expecting to play for the country and looking forward, but was nervous. It was not a rank-turner but if you bowled in the right places, it helped. The way Kuldeep, Jaddu, Axar bowled, even the pacers. it was a total team effort," he said.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will take on South Africa in the second semi-final at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday, with both teams flying together to Lahore on Monday. Skipper Mitchell Santner admitted the pitch turned out to be much slower as compared to their expectations in the chase.

"A slower wicket than what we have come up against. India controlled the middle phase. Shreyas batted well and Hardik finished off. Spun more than we thought, spun more than the other games here.

“Four quality spinners makes it tough. Key for us was wickets in the powerplay. Kane's form nice for us. South Africa are a quality side. In those wickets with pace and bounce, they have good four pacers," said Santner.

