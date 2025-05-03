Dharmendra meets his 'lovely co-star' Jaya Prada: 'Extremely happy to see them'

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Veteran actor Dharmendra met his 'lovely co-star' Jaya Prada, who came to see him along with a family friend of hers.

He posted two pictures posing with Jaya Prada on his Instagram handle, and wrote, "Jaya Prada, my lovely co-star came to see me today along with a loving family friend of her. I am extremely happy to see them all."

It must be noted that Dharmendra and Jaya Prada have delivered many blockbuster hits in the past. Starting with "Qayamat" in 1983, these two went on to work together in movies like "Insaaf Kaun Karega" in 1984, "Dharm Aur Qanoon" in 1984, "Ganga Tere Desh Mein" in 1988, "Mardon Wali Baat" in 1988, "Elaan-E-Jung" in 1989, "Shehzaade" in 1989, "Kanoon Ki Zanjeer" in 1990, "Farishtay" in 1991, "Kundan" in 1993, "Veer" in 1995, "Paappi Devataa" in 1995, "Maidan-E-Jung" in 1995, "Nyaydaata" in 1999, and "Loh Purush" in 1999.

On another note, Dharmendra and Hema Malini completed 45 years of marital bliss on May 2.

Wishing her parents on their special day, their actress daughter Esha Deol shared two pictures on her IG account. The first image showed Dharmendra and Hema from their younger days. This was followed by a family photograph featuring Dharmendra, Hema, Esha, and her sister Ahana.

“Happy anniversary mamma & papa . You are my world. Love you @aapkadharam @dreamgirlhemamalini #weddingday,” Esha captioned the post.

Hema and Dharmendra fell in love on the sets of their film “Tum Haseen Main Jawaan,” back in 1970. Ten years later, the lovebirds tied the knot in 1980. These two welcomed two daughters- Esha and Ahana.

At the time of his wedding with Hema, Dharmendra was already a father of two sons and two daughters with his first wife Prakash Kaur - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta Deol, and Vijeita Deol.

