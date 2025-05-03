IPL 2025: Haddin lauds young talents for 'giving real depth' to PBKS ahead of key clash

Dharamsala, May 3 (IANS) As the Indian Premier League 2025 enters its decisive phase, the Punjab Kings are set to kick off their second home leg at the HPCA Stadium with a key clash on Sunday. Ahead of their match against Lucknow Super Giants, assistant coach Brad Haddin revealed how the Kings are keen to capitalize on their recent form and secure a pivotal victory in front of their home crowd.

Haddin highlighted the impact made by the younger players throughout the season and how their contributions have strengthened the team.

A prime example of a youngster coming good for Punjab Kings is Priyansh Arya, the 23-year-old from Delhi who has so far scored 346 runs in 10 matches and has forged a successful partnership with Prabhsimran Singh (346 runs).

“Our young guys are really starting to step up, and that’s been the most pleasing aspect so far. Of course, our senior players thrive in these high-pressure moments and will be key to winning games, but it’s the emerging talent that’s giving us real depth,” Haddin noted.

Currently positioned fourth in the league standings behind Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, all three with 14 points, the Kings have had an exciting season so far.

Speaking on the team's progress, Haddin said, “For us, it's all about excitement. This is the time of the tournament when you want to be playing your best cricket. And if you look at our recent performances, we’ve been getting better with each game.”

“We were really clinical with the bat in the last game. What we’re aiming for is a steady improvement, especially as we approach the final stages of the tournament,” he added.

Praising the bowling unit, Haddin discussed their adaptability and strategic approach, which has played a key role in limiting opposition totals.

“Last year we saw some steep totals, and although that’s still the case at times, I think the bowlers deserve a lot of credit. They’ve done their homework, especially with the new 'Impact Player' rule, and it’s showing in their execution throughout the tournament,” he said.

He also discussed the support being received from the locals and stressed how the support has been as immense as they received in Mullanpur.

“Since we've been here, the support's been outstanding. I know most of the guys have gone up for a walk through the hills and the support has been overwhelming here. And I think, that's why we do bring some games here, as the support is immense. The love for our team here is just like it was back in Chandigarh,” Haddin concluded.

