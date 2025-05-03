IPL 2025: Khaleel Ahmed bowls third-most expensive over in tournament's history

Bengaluru, May 3 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings’ bowler Khaleel Ahmed made an unwanted mark in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Saturday when he conceded 33 runs in an over against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday. This feat not only made it the most expensive over in IPL 2025 but also tied it for the third-most expensive over ever in the history of the tournament.

It was during the 19th over of RCB's innings when Romario Shepherd was at the crease, wreaking havoc on the CSK bowlers. Khaleel Ahmed, tasked with containing the explosive Shepherd, instead found himself on the receiving end of some brutal hitting. Shepherd hammered four sixes and two fours, with Khaleel’s over turning into a nightmare. To add to the chaos, Khaleel also bowled a no-ball, which only added to the damage.

This over’s 33-run tally tied with an infamous record set by Parwinder Awana, who had given away the same amount of runs in an over while playing for Kings XI Punjab against Chennai Super Kings. However, Khaleel’s over was only the joint third-most expensive in IPL history.

The record for the most expensive over in IPL is held by P. Parameswaran, who conceded a staggering 37 runs for Kochi Tuskers Kerala against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

For Khaleel, this costly over was a moment he would want to forget, especially with RCB’s total surging to a dominant 213 runs in large part due to his over. While RCB was flying high, this over encapsulated the struggles CSK had with their bowling attack during the death overs.

Shepherd hammered a six over deep midwicket, followed it up with a massive hit over long-on, and then dispatched a slower ball over short third. Not stopping there, he smacked a full ball over long-on, whacked a short-of-length no-ball over deep extra cover, and finished off the over with a swipe over short fine-leg.

The Bengaluru crowd erupted in absolute bedlam as Shepherd single-handedly redefined the game’s momentum, turning a quiet phase into a thrilling spectacle. Khaleel's 33-run over completely shifted the balance, propelling RCB to a commanding total and sending the crowd into a frenzy.

