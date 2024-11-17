Dharmendra calls Rekha ‘laadli’ of their family

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Legendary actor Dharmendra recently delighted fans with a nostalgic throwback photo featuring himself and the evergreen actress Rekha on social media.

Calling Rekha the “laadli” of their family, the ‘Sholay’ star shared a rare vintage photo on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Friends, Rekha will always be the laadli of our family.” The black-and-white photo captures the actress smiling warmly as she touches Dharmendra’s face, with both seated together. This unseen gem beautifully captures a candid moment from their younger days.

The post garnered widespread attention, with fans and celebrities flooding the comments section with love and admiration.

The “Policewala Gunda” actor also shared a throwback video of Rekha presenting the Best Actor award to his son Sunny Deol.

Dharmendra and Rekha have shared remarkable on-screen chemistry in several films, including “Ram Balram”, “Kartavya”, “Kahani”, “Kasam Suhag Ki”, and more. Who can forget the iconic song “Rafta Rafta Dekho Aankh Meri Ladi” Hai? Featuring the duo’s magical pairing, the track was a highlight of their film “Kahaani Qismat Ki.”

The two have also appeared together in films like “Baazi”, “Kartavya”, “Jaan Hatheli Pe”, and “Jhutha Sach”. They even featured in the star-studded song “Deewangi Deewangi” from Farah Khan’s 2007 blockbuster “Om Shanti Om.”

Dharmendra is celebrated for iconic movies like “Sholay”, “Dharam Veer,” “Pratiggya”, A”ya Sawan Jhoom Ke”, “Jeevan Mrityu”, “Seeta Aur Geeta”, “Dream Girl”, and more.

Rekha, renowned for her versatile performances, has been part of classics such as “Namak Halal”, S”ilsila, Khoon Bhari Maang”, “Umrao Jaan”, “Khubsoorat”, “Suhaag”, “Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi”, and “Koi Mil Gaya.” She also made a memorable cameo in “Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se” (2018) alongside Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol.

The 88-year-old Dharmendra was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”. He also played a supporting role in Karan Johar's family drama “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”, which released in July last year.

