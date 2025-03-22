Dhanshree Verma promotes song ‘Dekha Ji Dekha Maine’ after divorce

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) A day after her divorce with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, dentist-turned-choreographer actress Dhanshree Verma was seen promoting a song on infidelity titled, Dekha Ji Dekha Maine.

Dhanashree was seen at the T-Series office, where she posed for the shutterbugs, who asked her about the final hearing of her divorce from the Indian spinner.

Dressed in an all black outfit, Dhanashree first posed for the cameras and questioned the paparazzis about why they hadn't heard the song. Then a camera person asked Dhanashree if she wanted to say something about the divorce being granted by the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai.

She made a hand gesture and then said: “Gaana suno pahele (listen to the song first.)”

Then a paparazzi was heard saying the song matches, to which she gave a thumbs up.

The song, “Dekha ji Dekha Maine,” reflects on emotional struggles and the complexities of love. The music video, which stars Dhanashree alongside Ishwak Singh, provides a raw and unfiltered portrayal of a toxic relationship unraveling.

Set against the backdrop of Jaipur’s outskirts, the song, composed by Jaani, captures a world where love and anger collide, blurring the boundaries between affection and turmoil.

Directed by Dhruwal Patel and Jigar Mulani, “Dekha Ji Dekha Maine” features Jyoti Nooran's powerful vocals and Bunny’s intense music. The music video was released today on the T-Series YouTube channel.

It was on March 20, when a family court in Mumbai’s Bandra allowed a mutual consent divorce plea filed by cricketer Yuzvendra and Dhanashree.

The two got engaged in 2020 and married in December of the same year in a private ceremony in Gurugram. A day before, the Bombay High Court allowed an application filed by the estranged couple seeking waiver of the cooling-off period in their ongoing mutual consent divorce proceedings.

A bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar of the Bombay HC directed the family court to decide the divorce petition itself considering Chahal's participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 28-year-old dancer, Dhanashree is known for her fusion dance performances that blend traditional Indian dance forms with contemporary styles.

