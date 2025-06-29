Devotion has no limits: PM Modi recalls exposition of Lord Buddha relics in Vietnam

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep appreciation for the heartfelt messages he received from Vietnam, thanking India for enabling the 'darshan' of the sacred relics of Lord Buddha.

He called the experience a "heartwarming feeling", underlining the spiritual connection shared by the people of the two countries through the teachings of the Buddha.

Speaking during the 123rd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "During the last few days, many people from Vietnam sent me their messages through various mediums. There was reverence and affability in every line of these messages. Their feelings were heartwarming. They were expressing their gratitude to India for enabling the darshan of the holy relics of Bhagwan Buddha. The emotions in their words were more than any formal thanks."

The sacred relics, originally discovered at Nagarjunakonda in the Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh -- a site with a deep-rooted connection to Buddhism -- were taken to Vietnam on May 2 by an Indian delegation led by Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

The delegation also included Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh, senior monks, and officials. Initially scheduled to remain in Vietnam until May 21, the enshrinement was extended by 12 more days following a formal request from the Vietnamese government and a recommendation from the Committee for Ethnic and Religious Affairs.

"Last month, these holy relics of Bhagwan Buddha were taken from India to Vietnam. They were kept for public darshan at nine different places there. In a way, this initiative of India became a national festival for Vietnam. You can imagine that in Vietnam, which has a population of about 10 crore people, more than 1.5 crore people had a darshan of the holy relics of Bhagwan Buddha," PM Modi said.

The relics were displayed at major sites including Thanh Tam Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh, Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi, Tam Chuc Pagoda in Ha Nam, Bai Dinh Pagoda in Ninh Binh, Phuc Son Pagoda in Bac Giang, Truc Lam Yen Tu Monastery in Quang Ninh, Chuong Pagoda in Hung Yen, and Quan Am Ngu Hanh Son Pagoda in Da Nang.

At each location, crowds gathered in massive numbers to pay their respects.

"The pictures and videos that I saw on social media made me realise that devotion has no limits. Be it rain or the scorching sun, people stood in queues for hours. Children, the elderly, differently-abled people, everyone was overwhelmed," the Prime Minister said.

"The President of Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister, senior ministers, everyone paid obeisance. The feeling of respect among the people there for this pilgrimage was so deep that the Vietnamese government requested to extend it for another 12 days, and India gladly accepted it," he added.

He also spoke about the power of Buddha's teachings in uniting people across borders and cultures.

"The thoughts of Bhagwan Buddha have the power to bind countries, cultures and people together," he said, noting that India had previously shared the relics with Thailand and Mongolia, where they were received with similar reverence.

Encouraging citizens to connect with their spiritual and cultural roots, he urged, "I urge all of you to definitely visit Buddhist sites in your state. It will be a spiritual experience, as well as a wonderful opportunity to connect with our cultural heritage."

