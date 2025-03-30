Devotees throng Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Day 1 of Chaitra Navratri

Jammu, March 30 (IANS) Thousands of pilgrims gathered on Sunday at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district as the Navratri festival began.

Atop the Trikuta Hills, the cave shrine was flocked by thousands on the beginning of the 9-day long Navratri festival as the authorities made elaborate arrangements for the safety and security of the pilgrims.

Authorities deployed drones, AI-enabled CCTV cameras, and scores of security forces in plain clothes to complement electronic surveillance by human intelligence.

All along the 12-Km long trek from the base camp to the shrine, deployment of security forces in sufficient strength was made to ensure the safety of the pilgrims using the trek.

Long queues started on the trek right since Sunday morning and the train of pilgrims seemed to be endless.

More pilgrims were arriving at the base camp indicating that the devotees visiting the shrine could far exceed Saturday’s number of 48,000 who had ‘darshan’ of the deity.

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine board, said in his message: “Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on the beginning of Chaitra Navratri. I also extend my felicitations to our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters who are celebrating Navreh. The sacred festival marks the victory of the righteous over evil and knowledge over ignorance. May the Navratri Festivities inspire us to tread the path of right conduct and build a vibrant society in which women are respected as equal partners in nation building. I pray to Maa Durga to shower her blessings on all. Jai Mata Di.”

For the convenience of the pilgrims, the shrine board has taken new initiatives to ease the pilgrimage for the devotees.

The Board has announced that persons with disabilities will receive various free services to facilitate their pilgrimage to the temple in the Katra belt.

The initiatives include introduction of dedicated quota in helicopter bookings, Aarti and free battery car services for divyang pilgrims.

Advance online bookings for helicopter services are now available for senior citizens and divyang pilgrims as a special category. Such reservations can be made through the board’s website.

An all-weather covered resting area for 1,500 pilgrims at Ardhkuwari is being set up to facilitate pilgrims during the present Navratri festival.

