Swapnil Joshi: Like every year, this Gudi Padwa is important, special for me

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Marathi star Swapnil Joshi, who has carved a niche for himself in the acting and production world, said that like every year, this Gudi Padwa is important, special for him because get to participate in the Navvarsh Shobha Yatra.

He added: “The atmosphere is truly amazing, and it feels like a celebration. This year, we're celebrating Gudi Padwa with the Sushila-Sujit team in Pune. Mumbai and Pune both have a similar enthusiasm, and we're all excited to experience it."

Currently, Swapnil is busy with multiple projects, but this year's Gudi Padwa and New Year will be celebrated in a special way! Swapnil is currently promoting his film "Sushila - Sujit" and will celebrate the New Year in Pune with the film's team.

At nine years old, he appeared in the Ramanand Sagar show Uttar Ramayan. He has done some of the most successful series in television such as Krishna, Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta as well as films like Duniyadari, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai casting him as the lead actor.

He has done many comedy shows like Comedy Circus and Papad Pol – Shahabuddin Rathod Ki Rangeen Duniya in Hindi industry. Swapnil owns a wrestling team named 'Vidarbhache Wagh' in Zee Maharashtra Kusti Dangal. He was ranked twelfth in The Times of India's Top 20 Most Desirable Men of Maharashtra in 2017.

On the work front, he was last seen in the crime thriller drama directed by Nitin Kamble. It stars Swapnil Joshi, Prasad Oak, Shivani Surve, Ganesh Yadav and Parna Pethe in key roles.

