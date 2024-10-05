Devotees praise cleanliness initiatives at Kashi Vishwanath Temple complex

Varanasi, Oct 5 (IANS) Since the launch of the "Swachh Bharat Mission" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, awareness about cleanliness has spread across the country.

In this context, Varanasi, the PM's parliamentary constituency, has set an example in the field of sanitation.

As part of the "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" and in light of the ongoing Navratri festival, special efforts are being made to maintain cleanliness at Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

A dedicated team has been formed to monitor cleanliness and sanitation activities.

The team is working in three shifts.

This team not only raises awareness among visitors but also ensures the maintenance of drinking water facilities, toilets, and overall cleanliness in the Kashi Vishwanath complex.

Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, the CEO of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, informed that a team has been deployed specifically for the cleanliness campaign.

At present, there is a clear focus on maintaining hygiene in the temple premises, including regular cleaning of toilets. Moreover, fines are imposed on cleaning agencies if any litter is observed.

Mishra said, "At Kashi Vishwanath Temple, staff members are assigned to three shifts. A larger number of employees are present during the morning hours, while only a select few work during the night."

Devotees visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Dham are also mindful of maintaining cleanliness.

A visitor named Saloni expressed her happiness, stating that the excellent cleanliness arrangements had been made at the temple.

Shakti Goyenka, a devotee from Kolkata, also said that he was impressed by the cleanliness at Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Shakti noted that the awareness of cleanliness has increased among the local people since the establishment of the corridor.

Another devotee, Shivaji Mishra, commented, "Cleanliness workers are stationed at every corner of the temple, ensuring the maintenance of hygiene. The impact of the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' has been significant."

On October 2, 2024, the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' marked its 10th anniversary. This initiative has become a revolution in the country, successfully raising awareness about cleanliness among citizens.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.