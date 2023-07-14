‘Devil lies in the details’, Congress hit out at govt over proposed CSR funding to scientific institutions

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) The Congress on Friday again targeted the government over country’s top scientific institutions not receiving funds and are looking for CSR funding.

Congress said like many things the government does the devil lies in the details as truth comes out much after the initial purpose of generating big-bang headlines is accomplished.

Congres General Secretary communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh said: “First came the news that top scientific institutions haven’t received funds since April. Now we learn that the proposed National Research Foundation (NRF) will look for CSR funding from corporates. Wow.”

The Congress leader said that this is the same scheme that was announced with great fanfare by the Modi government saying Rs 50,000 crore would be mobilised over the next five years.

“It turns out that over 70 per cent of this amount is to come from the private sector. And now the govt is making a complete mockery of the reason why CSR was introduced in the first place.

“Like many things the Modi government does the devil lies in the details. The full truth only comes out much after the initial purpose of generating big-bang headlines is accomplished,” Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP said.

He also attached a news report along with his tweet.

