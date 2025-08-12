Developments surrounding probe in Dharmasthala murders have hurt sentiments of devotees: BJP

Bengaluru, Aug 12 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP has stated that the developments surrounding the investigation into the alleged Dharmasthala murders, by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), have hurt the sentiments of crores of devotees of the presiding deity Manjunatheshwara.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Karnataka BJP President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, made the statement while answering a question in this regard.

"Is SIT probing the Dharmasthala murders treading the wrong path?" he questioned.

"The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Communists are behind these developments and this has led to creation of suspicions. We will raise this issue in the Assembly. We do not have objections on the SIT probe. The truth should come out. But, there are crores of devotees of Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara. The sentiments of devotees are hurt by the developments that are taking place, which is not correct," Vijayendra stated.

"We will discuss this matter and demand answers from the state government," he stated.

The excavation of burial sites began on July 29, and the team has completed work at 12 sites so far. Human remains were found at the sixth burial spot. The team is preparing to excavate the 13th burial site on Tuesday, with drone-mounted Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR).

The development has assumed significance as the unknown complainant has claimed to have buried over a dozen dead bodies of women and girls who had allegedly been sexually assaulted.

SIT Chief, DGP Pronab Mohanty, is expected to monitor today's excavation operations. The completion of digging at the 13th burial site will mark the end of the first phase of the probe.

In a major development on July 11, an unidentified complainant — who claimed he had been forced to bury the bodies of women and girls who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala — appeared before a court in Mangaluru district and recorded his statement.

He requested that the bodies be exhumed in his presence and alleged that the victims bore clear signs of sexual assault. According to him, the bodies were found without clothing or undergarments and had injuries consistent with violent sexual abuse.

These revelations have sent shockwaves across Karnataka.

Following the claims, a retired Supreme Court judge and several activists have demanded a Supreme Court or High Court-monitored SIT probe into the alleged Dharmasthala murders, which may involve the deaths of multiple women, girls, and destitute men.

Earlier, SIT Chief Mohanty had stated that no significant material had been recovered from the previously excavated sites. However, later reports indicated that a torn red blouse and a PAN card belonging to a woman named Lakshmi were recovered from the first burial site.

In addition, the whistleblower reportedly submitted a skull — allegedly recovered from one of the burial sites — to the SIT.

On August 7, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara had confirmed that the SIT probing the alleged mass grave case has recovered a male skeleton and bones during the excavation and they have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

