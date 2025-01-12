Developed India Dialogue: Youth share motivational experiences after interaction with PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited an exhibition at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, which was part of the ‘Developed India Young Leaders Dialogue 2025’ event held on the occasion of National Youth Day, celebrating Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. During the event, he interacted with young people from across the country. The youth expressed their joy after meeting PM Modi.

Talking to IANS, Sudarshan, who attended the event, said, "I thank Prime Minister Modi for inviting me to this programme. Puducherry, in the southern part of India, has a rich cultural heritage and history. The diversity and cultural identity of the region are the strengths of our country. I also express my gratitude to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for making this important initiative possible."

Niranjan Kumar said, "PM Modi motivated us very effectively. After spending time with him, our self-confidence has increased significantly. The way he speaks and the energy he exudes is truly inspiring. We should always try to learn something from him."

Himani Durg Pal said, "We had the great opportunity to see Prime Minister Modi up close, listen to him, and learn from him. He told us that we should set a goal and work with full dedication and effort to achieve it. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Modi for this."

Simran Ansari said, "I am extremely grateful to Prime Minister Modi for the Developed India Young Leader Dialogue. We are very fortunate to have had the opportunity to meet and converse with him at Bharat Mandapam. He shared many important thoughts and emphasised that the India of his dreams will be shaped by the youth because they are the future of the nation. As youth, we felt immense pride during this occasion."

Manav Ghosh said, "It is said that big dreams, when accompanied by a strong resolve, lead to great power and character. Embracing this character, all of us youth have set the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, as shown by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Priyanka Bisht pointed out, “Our presentation at the Developed India Young Dialogue was great. We shared with Prime Minister Modi how we can preserve our heritage while also progressing. He has provided a platform for youth, for which we are thankful. He motivated us a lot, and this will help us in our future."

Trifash Pandey said, "PM Modi explained how we can make India developed by 2047. He also spoke about connecting different sectors together to contribute towards making our nation prosperous."

Ayushi Singh shared, "Prime Minister Modi talked about how we can promote our heritage arts and involve the youth in Indian-themed games. He also shared important thoughts on green energy and artificial intelligence."

Yash Somani said, "We told Prime Minister Modi how artificial intelligence has become an integral part of our generation's life. However, we must not rely too much on it as it may affect our natural thinking."

Akshay Garia said, "The youth asked many questions to Prime Minister Modi. He gave us direction and guidance on how we can contribute to building a new India."

Nidhi Nitin mentioned, "We talked to Prime Minister Modi about how we can strengthen our economy while preserving our heritage, so that our soft power can be showcased to the world."

Arindam Shataranjan Paul shared, "We told Prime Minister Modi how we can make infrastructure sustainable by connecting it with nature and climate, and what new plans can be developed for this."

Manish Kumar Soni said, "I discussed with Prime Minister Modi women's empowerment, economic and social independence, and also talked about his contributions to water, nature, and environmental conservation."

Ghanshyam Sahu said, "We discussed with Prime Minister Modi the importance of food security and agriculture. He emphasised promoting organic farming so that farmers can double their income."

Ridrakshi said, "We believe that if every youth works for their community and solves small problems, we can achieve a developed India even before 2047."

Shubhasheesh said, "Prime Minister Modi mentioned that science will play a crucial role in making us developed by 2047. The campaign for a tuberculosis-free India will also support our development."

Jagannath Das said, "I secured the second position in my drawing and had the honour of having lunch with PM. It was a proud moment for me."

Swati Nautiyal said, "I presented my folk song, and Prime Minister Modi shared with us the path from resolution to achievement on the occasion of Youth Day."

Hemant Kumar Ayush said, "We discussed improving India's infrastructure with Prime Minister Modi. It was an inspiring experience to hear his thoughts along with 3,000 other youth."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.