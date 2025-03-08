‘Developed India’ & ‘Developed Rajasthan’ vision incomplete without women participation: CM Sharma

Jaipur, March 8 (IANS) On the occasion of International Women's Day, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma interacted with selected women representatives from across Rajasthan, engaging in a meaningful discussion on their aspirations, achievements, and expectations.

He emphasised that the vision of ‘Developed India’ and ‘Developed Rajasthan 2047’ is incomplete without the active participation of women.

The Chief Minister, while speaking to women working as radio jockeys, TV anchors, journalists and social media influencers, emphasised that understanding society is essential for effective leadership.

He highlighted that public trust is a crucial aspect of leadership and that the words spoken by women in media have a far-reaching impact. He encouraged them to use their influence to enhance the skills of women around them and inspire them to move forward in life.

While addressing women associated with Rajivika self-help groups and beneficiaries of the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lakhpati Didi mission.

He emphasised that the country can progress only when women become self-reliant. Sharma noted that taking the first step is crucial in any journey, and the small beginnings made by women through self-help groups are leading them toward greater success.

He praised women who have initiated small-scale industries, as they are not only improving their own livelihoods but also generating employment for others.

With their income, they can support their families and provide better education for their children. He also acknowledged the growing presence of women in various fields Drone Didi, Pashu Sakhi, and Bank Sakhi, assuring that the state government is dedicated to providing all necessary support to such initiatives.

Women from the self-help groups shared their experiences with the Chief Minister, expressing that joining these groups has not only helped them become financially independent but has also given them a new identity in society. They expressed their gratitude for the government’s initiatives and the special provisions announced for Rajivika in the state budget.

Echoing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he reiterated the government's commitment to implementing policies and schemes that secure women’s rights, empower their aspirations, and ensure their meaningful participation in all spheres.

These initiatives are bringing a new era of prosperity to the lives of mothers and daughters across the state. The participating women expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for the state government’s efforts toward women’s empowerment.

At the Chief Minister’s residence, Sharma interacted with women entrepreneurs, members of Rajivika self-help groups, beneficiaries of the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, radio jockeys, TV anchors, social media influencers, sportspersons, women in literature, education, and the arts, volunteers from social organisations, and women leaders excelling in politics.

He commended them for uplifting society through their work, bringing honour to Rajasthan, and inspiring future generations. During his discussion with women public representatives and Sarpanches, the Chief Minister highlighted the innate sense of responsibility and sensitivity that women bring to governance.

He praised women representatives for effectively implementing government schemes at the Panchayat level and urged them to initiate public awareness campaigns to ensure the benefits of state and central schemes reach every section of society.

Sharing his personal experience, he said, "I myself have been a Sarpanch, and I know the satisfaction that comes from serving the people."

He encouraged women Sarpanches to strive toward making their Gram Panchayats poverty-free. Women Sarpanches also shared innovative initiatives implemented in their areas, such as skill development programs for girls and encouraging young women to participate in sports. They credited these successes to the financial support provided by the state and central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The Sarpanches thanked the Chief Minister for appointing them as administrators, pledging to continue their efforts in empowering their communities.

Addressing Rajasthan’s women athletes, the Chief Minister urged them to encourage the younger generation to take up sports, ensuring that Rajasthan reaches new heights of success.

Under the One District-One Sport initiative, the state government is investing in sports infrastructure, hostels, coaching facilities, and specialised sports schools.

Medal-winning athletes hold a special place in society, and their success motivates aspiring young players. The government is already preparing for the 2036 Olympics, and the Chief Minister encouraged players to provide suggestions on improving sports facilities.

Women athletes had a meaningful discussion with the Chief Minister and shared ideas for boosting sports culture in the state. In his conversation with women working in the social sector, the Chief Minister highlighted the significance of women in Sanatan culture and their role in societal progress.

He reiterated that women’s empowerment is key to building prosperous villages, towns, and states. He stressed that women’s contributions to knowledge, science, and governance must be recognised and encouraged.

Reaffirming the government’s goal of eradicating poverty and ensuring inclusive development, he praised women for their dedication and efficiency, stating that wherever women are placed, they deliver results.

Women leaders and social workers expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his unwavering support in their missions for social change.

