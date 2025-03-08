Grandmaster Ankit Launches Ankitam – A Premium Wellness Centre on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2025

Hyderabad, March 8, 2025 – Hyderabad is set to witness a groundbreaking advancement in holistic wellness with the launch of Ankitam, a premium wellness centre founded by internationally acclaimed wellness expert, Grandmaster Ankit. Scheduled to open on March 8, 2025, in Jubilee Hills, Ankitam promises to redefine health and well-being by integrating advanced scientific methodologies with ancient wellness traditions.

A Revolutionary 3D Fitness Approach

With over a decade of expertise in the fitness and wellness industry, Grandmaster Ankit introduces a 3D fitness model, a pioneering 360-degree approach to holistic well-being. Unlike conventional fitness centres, Ankitam offers a highly personalized and immersive experience, seamlessly blending Pilates, yoga, meditation, and holistic healing techniquestailored to individual needs.

The Visionary Behind Ankitam

A globally recognized authority in wellness, Grandmaster Ankit has been dedicated to yoga and holistic health since 2006. Holding a Master’s degree in Yoga & Meditation, he is certified across multiple specialized disciplines, including:

Reformer & Mat Pilates

Aerial & Therapeutic Yoga

Yogic Sciences

Mudgar Training

Chakra & Pranic Healing

Crystal & Brass Bowl Sound Healing

Water Therapy

His expertise places him among an elite group of wellness leaders, having trained over 250 yoga instructors worldwide, fostering a dedicated global wellness community.

Redefining Hyderabad’s Wellness Landscape

The launch of Ankitam marks a significant step in Hyderabad’s evolving wellness culture, offering a state-of-the-art sanctuary for individuals seeking optimal physical and mental well-being. By fusing scientific innovation with ancient wellness practices, Ankitam aspires to set new industry benchmarks in holistic fitness.

Adding to the grandeur of the event, Sudha Reddy will grace the launch as the Chief Guest, further highlighting the significance of this milestone.

As Hyderabad embraces a new era of well-being, Ankitam is poised to become a beacon of transformation, inspiring individuals to adopt a mindful, balanced, and healthier lifestyle.