Rajasthan CM announces increase in saving bond under Lado Protsahan Yojana

Jaipur, March 8 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasised the crucial role of women in building a developed India and Rajasthan, highlighting their contributions to politics, arts, sports, education, health, and security.

Speaking at a state-level women’s felicitation ceremony on International Women’s Day at Birla Auditorium, he urged collective efforts to uplift marginalised women and integrate them into the mainstream, fostering empowerment at both state and national levels.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma described women as embodiments of sacrifice, compassion, patience, tolerance, and bravery. He stressed that women’s contributions deserve recognition and celebration, as they shape society through their roles as mothers, educators, and professionals. Quoting ancient scriptures, he reiterated that where women are honoured, prosperity follows.

The Chief Minister announced a significant increase in the saving bond amount provided under the Lado Protsahan Yojana. The amount, which was earlier Rs 1 lakh, has now been raised to Rs 1.50 lakh for girls born into economically weaker families. Sharma credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing policies that have empowered women and made them self-reliant.

As a testament to this, on International Women’s Day, the Prime Minister handed over his digital social media accounts to Nari Shakti. Highlighting key initiatives, the CM said: "Toilets were built in every household to ensure women’s dignity, LPG connections were provided through the Ujjwala Yojana, and the state government is now offering LPG cylinders at Rs 450.and the Nari Shakti Vandan Act was passed, ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies."

Sharma emphasised that the state government is committed to women’s welfare and has already launched several initiatives including the Lakhpati Didi Scheme – more than three lakh women are benefiting from financial assistance, Matrivandan Scheme – nearly five lakh women have received support, Honorarium Hike – a 10 per cent increase in the wages of Anganwadi workers, assistants, and Saathin sisters and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao – over 10,000 gram panchayats have undertaken tree plantation drives to promote the initiative.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari highlighted the growing participation of women in fields such as start-ups, business, arts, tourism, sports, and media.

She emphasised that women’s decision-making abilities drive family, societal, and national progress.

She also praised Prime Minister Modi’s initiatives, including Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat Mission and Ujjwala Yojana.

She reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to enhancing opportunities and honouring women’s contributions.

