Holi celebrations permitted at AMU after denial amid students' demands

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration, after initially denying permission for Holi celebrations, has reportedly allowed the celebration of the festival of colours on the campus.

The university administration a few days ago refused to give permission to allow celebration of the Holi Milan Samaroh on March 9 in the Non-Resident Students' Centre (NRSC) Hall. The Hindu students of the varsity had urged the administration for Holi Milan Samaroh.

The university, however, in its reply said 'a new tradition cannot be introduced'.

Meanwhile, in connection with the latest development, sources cited Brij Bhushan Singh, provost of NRSC Hall as saying that "any student can come to the hall and play Holi on March 13 and 14 in the NRSC Club".

Singh also said that the NRSC Hall will be open for students for two days so that "they can play with colors and gulal".

According to sources, the varsity has changed its stance by keeping in mind and taking into consideration the sentiments of the students.

It has been learned that there was also a demand in the AMU that students should be allowed to play Holi.

Reportedly, Hindu organisations and political leaders had been also raising questions about the AMU's now-reversed decision.

Recently, a row erupted at the AMU after permission to celebrate Holi Milan inside campus was denied by the authorities.

Some students had also alleged that the administration was discriminating against Hindus.

They had reportedly also threatened to take the matter up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi if permission was not granted.

According to sources, permission was first sought by a student on February 25.

Later, a letter was also written to the top varsity officials, seeking permission for the Holi Milaan festival on March 9.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.