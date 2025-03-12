Denise Richards breaks in tears as daughter tells her about ambitious nose job

Los Angeles, March 12 (IANS) Hollywood actress Denise Richards is disturbed with her daughter, Sami Sheen’s decision to get a nose job.

During an episode of ‘Denise Richards & Her Wild Things’, Denise Richards’ 20-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex Charlie Sheen, revealed she was getting a nose job, reports ‘People’ magazine.

On their way to the consultation, Sami explained that this is something she has wanted “for as long as I can remember. Imagine how much prettier I'll be”, Sami said as Denise rolled her eyes.

“(I’ll be) able to contour without there being lumps on the side of it. Maybe we need to take you to an eye doctor”, the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ alum, 54, quipped, insisting Sami looked great.

As per ‘People’, reflecting on her high school experience, Sami opened up about what pushed her to want a rhinoplasty. She said that people made fun of her nose, which deepened her insecurity.

“I had to deal with kids bullying me”, she shared. “People would say I looked like my dad. I actually got a comment the other day of someone saying, ‘You'll never be as pretty as your mom’”.

Sami then joked that even if she “lived in Alabama” and had parents who “worked a normal job”, she would still want a different nose. “I have this freaking honker stuck to my face”, she declared. When Denise disagreed, she said, “Mom, I'm literally paying for your nose”.

In her confessional, Denise admitted that it makes her emotional to know Sami wants to get plastic surgery.

“For my daughter to want to get her nose done, it made me so sad. I feel bad that she has to live up to my nose, or whatever, because I don't want (my daughters) to feel they have to look a certain way”, she said breaking down in tears. “There were times I wanted to move the kids out of Los Angeles, and I couldn't because of where I worked. And they had two parents in this business. I feel bad”.

