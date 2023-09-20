Demi Lovato feels most confident in the bedroom

Los Angeles, Sep 20 (IANS) Singer Demi Lovato feels her most "confident" when she's having sex because she can shut out the external things that "cloud (her) judgement".

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker, who has been dating musician Jutes for over a year, is able to shut out the things that "cloud (her) judgement" when she's getting intimate with someone, though she acknowledged not everyone feels at ease in the bedroom, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking on the 'LadyGang' podcast, she said: "I feel the most confident when I'm having sex.

"Cause you're so present that you're not thinking about what is actually like…what clouds your judgement throughout the rest of the day, or at least that's how it is for me. It's not that way for everybody."

But the 'Confident' singer recalled how "nervous" she felt when she first met Jutes - whose real name is Jordan Lutes - on the recording sessions for her 2022 album 'HOLY FVCK'.

She said: “The way that I met my boyfriend was actually in a session. He is a musician himself, but he also co-writes on other people’s music. So he came into the session and I literally was like, ‘Who is this guy?’

“I texted my friends and was like, ‘Oh my God, the hottest guy just walked In. I am so nervous. I don’t know what to do with myself."

Lovato said it took a "couple months" for things to turn romantic because Jutes was so professional at first.

She said: "He was just so focused on the music. So we were friends for a while and then told each other how we felt.”

And while the 31-year-old singer may feel confident in the bedroom, but she recently admitted she gets nervous when Jutes is in the audience for her gigs.

She told People magazine: "(I only get nervous if) it’s like a televised show or performance, or my boyfriend is in the audience. I get nervous if he’s there."

