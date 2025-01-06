Delnaaz Irani reveals she 'manifested her own Mannat'

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Who among us does not wish for a home like Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and popular television actress Delnaaz Irani is no exception.

Refreshing your memory, the actress played a small role in Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan's 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

Delnaaz Irani is elated about the fact that she now has her own Mannat.

Yes, you read it right! For those who do not know, she will shortly be seen as Harneet in her forthcoming show 'Mannat'.

The drama is scheduled to premiere on Colors on January 6.

Talking about the name of the show, Delnaaz Irani revealed that the first thing she was reminded of was Shah Rukh's house.

She added that she manifested her own Mannat.

Delnaaz Irani further revealed what motivates her to become a part of a show, "I have clearly and consciously told myself that at this stage of my life, I want to do work that makes me happy. Be it the people around me, or the location, the script, or the creative satisfaction, something that is worth stepping out of my house and out of my comfort zone."

The actress added, "With the kind of life that we're leading, there are a thousand ways to be relevant today, especially with social media, and you can make your money there as well, sitting in the comfort zone of your home. And I've been very active with that. So I really don't feel the need to step out and waste three hours travelling unless the character is so strong and impactful."

"Delnaaz Irani also shared her experience of being a part of her upcoming drama, 'Mannat' is being shot at a nearby studio, which is not very far from home. And then for the character, they said we want an older version of Sweetu, we want you to be you. So I would call myself the sugar and spice of the show."

Talking about the director of the show, Mukta Dhond, she said: "Also, I really wanted to work with Mukta Dhond. I've been watching her shows in the past, and they are really good shows. So when I got a call for this, I wanted to make this work, and everything just smoothly fell in place."

