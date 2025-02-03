Delhi's class 9 students held back to save govt’s image: PM Modi lashes out at AAP in video interaction

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Two days before the Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a free-wheeling interaction with Delhi students and took potshots at the AAP government for allegedly holding back ‘weak’ Class 9 students from proceeding to next class to safeguard its image.

In a video featuring an interaction with a group of students, PM Modi shared the ‘dishonest practice’ of AAP government of 'punishing' the weak students by not promoting them to Class 10.

"I have heard that in Delhi, after the 9th class, children are not promoted to the next class. Only those children who are guaranteed to clear the next class exam are promoted because their results would be bad, and that would harm the reputation of the state government. This is a very dishonest practice," he said.

PM Modi, in the video released on social media, attacked the much-vaunted education model of the AAP government and raised questions about AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and his team 'playing with the future' of students, only to mislead the world with its self-boasted world class education model.

The PM's 'expose' on the AAP government’s education policy coincides with Home Minister Amit Shah’s attack on the ruling party at an election rally in Jangpura on Monday.

HM Amit Shah lambasted the AAP government at a public rally, accusing it of indulging in a scam of Rs 1,300 crore in the name of building classrooms and urged the people to boot out both Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia whom he called corrupt ‘Bade miyan, chote miyan’.

Notably, the BJP, aiming to end 27 years drought in the power corridors of capital, has been vying to lure low-income and middle-class voters by unveiling ambitions plans for free education from KG to PG.

The BJP’s Sankalp Patra for the February 5 election also promises Rs 15,000 assistance for poor students for undertaking preparation for competitive exams like the Union Public Service Commission and other state civil service exams.

The party has also promised to reimburse two-time travel and application fees for students, calling it a ‘is Modi ki guarantee’.

To woo first-time and young voters, the BJP has also promised to launch Dr B.R. Ambedkar Stipend Scheme of Rs 1,000/month for SC students in ITI, skill centres, and polytechnics.

Voting to pick a new 70-member Assembly will take place on February 5 and the result will be declared on February 8.

