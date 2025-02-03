Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal transform into ‘Rani and Raja’

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Power couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have kicked off their celebrations in a style, transforming into ‘Rani and Raja.’

The actors, who are known for their fun-loving personalities, shared the exciting moment with their fans on social media. On Monday, Zaheer posted a photo featuring him and Sonakshi and wrote in the caption, “Rani Tu Main Rajaaaa Let the celebrations begin #TuHaiMehulKiKiran.”

In the stylish images, the couple is seen holding play cards of ‘Rani’ and ‘Raja.’.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi and Zaheer, who rang in the New Year 2025 in Sydney, shared some throwback pictures from their holiday on Instagram. In one of the snapshots, the couple was seen soaking in the sights of an amusement park, enjoying their touristy adventures. Another photo showed Zaheer planting a kiss on Sonakshi's cheek, while another captured them making hearts with their hands.

Sonakshi captioned the post, “#SundaySelfie from #Sydney! Some postcards we forgot to post. Last picture was @iamzahero's idea.”

Sinha and Iqbal officially registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act on June 23, 2024. The civil ceremony was held at the actress' new apartment in Mumbai.

Announcing their wedding, the Dabangg actress wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever.”

Work-wise, the couple will next be seen sharing the silver screen in the upcoming film "Tu Hai Meri Kiran." However, the project has reportedly encountered legal issues with Adlabs.

According to reports, Adlabs alleged that "Tu Hai Meri Kiran" is infringing on the copyright of films whose rights are owned by them.

