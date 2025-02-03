BJP MP slams AAP for 'failing' to implement PM Awas Yojana in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) BJP MP from South Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Monday, accusing it of "failing" to implement the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the national capital.

"In the last ten years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked towards providing homes to four crore poor families under the PM Awas Yojana, out of which around three crore homes have already been built. However, it is unfortunate that the AAP government in Delhi has not implemented this scheme," Bidhuri said, speaking during the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha.

Pointing out the impact on the city's migrant population, particularly those from Purvanchal, Bidhuri added, "There are lakhs of people in Delhi who would have benefited if the scheme had been implemented. But despite the negligence of the AAP government, I am grateful to PM Modi for launching the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan' scheme, under which 7,000 slum dwellers have been given flats worth Rs 40 lakh."

Bidhuri further highlighted the plight of slum dwellers in Delhi, stating that while 53,000 flats have been constructed with central government assistance, the Kejriwal administration failed to allocate them to those in need.

"The Centre kept urging the AAP government to distribute these flats, but instead, the Kejriwal government focused on removing slums without providing alternative housing. Now, these flats are deteriorating," he alleged.

Taking a jibe at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bidhuri compared the situation of slum dwellers with what he called "luxury spending" by the AAP government.

"On one hand, PM Modi is working to provide homes for the poor, and on the other, Delhi's former CM violated rules and spent Rs 189 crore to build a Sheesh Mahal for himself," he said.

Bidhuri also slammed AAP for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which provides Rs 5 lakh health insurance coverage to citizens. He accused the Delhi government of depriving residents of basic healthcare facilities.

"The people of Delhi have been deprived of free healthcare under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, all because of the AAP government's political motives," he said.

Criticising AAP for not implementing the Vishwakarma Yojana and blocking the construction of public toilets under a central scheme, Bidhuri accused the Delhi government of prioritising political gains over public welfare.

"AAP is deliberately preventing the construction of toilets for their own political benefits instead of working for the people," he claimed.

The BJP MP also targeted the AAP government over the deteriorating state of public transport in the national capital, stating that the number of buses has steadily declined over the years.

"The public transport system in Delhi has collapsed under AAP's rule. The only reason it is still functional is due to new reforms introduced by the Centre," he said.

Bidhuri blamed the "corrupt" AAP government for the current state of affairs in Delhi, asserting that the Kejriwal-led administration had failed in governance over the past decade.

This comes amid the last day of election campaigning, as the political parties are making their final appeals to voters, sharpening their attacks as they seek to gain an edge before Delhi heads to the polls on February 5.

