Delhi: Youth suffers injuries in scuffle; dies

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) A 18-year-old youth succumbed to his injuries on Saturday which he had received following a scuffle in northeast Delhi, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Kashif, a resident of Janta Mazdoor Colony in Welcome area.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that on Saturday around 2.30 pm, Kashif and some persons had an altercation and scuffle in gali number 5.

“Kashif was injured and subsequently rushed to Jag Pravesh Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” said the DCP.

“Kashif sustained two deep penetrating injuries on his chest. The possibility of an ice pick-like object used as a weapon offence cannot be ruled out,” said the DCP.

“We are registering a case of murder. Identity of alleged persons involved in the scuffle is being ascertained,” the DCP added.

