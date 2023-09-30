Indian envoy stopped from entering Glasgow gurwara, 'disgraceful incident' reported to FDCO, police: Indian mission (2nd Lead)

London, Sep 30 (IANS) A day after Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami was stopped from attending a programme at a Glasgow gurdwara by some fringe elements, the Indian High Commission on Saturday said that it has reported this “disgraceful incident” to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Metropolitan Police.

In a statement, the Indian High Commission in London said: “On September 29, 2023, three persons -- all from areas outside Scotland -- deliberately disrupted a planned interaction organized by the Gurdwara Committee for the community, the High Commissioner and the Consul General of India. This interaction was to discuss community and consular issues."

The statement said that the organisers included senior community leaders, ladies and Committee members, and a member of Scottish Parliament.

"They were threatened and abused by these elements. In an effort to prevent any potential altercation, the High Commissioner and Consul General decided to leave the premises shortly upon their arrival," it said. It further said that one of the non-local extremist elements attempted to violently force open the HC's car door – "a matter that will require suitable police consideration".

"It is due to the quick reaction of one of the organizers, who physically intervened at the car door, that a bigger incident was avoided," it said.

"The High Commission of India has reported this disgraceful incident to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the Metropolitan Police. Multiple community organisations including the organisers have formally regretted the incident and have urged the authorities to take action against the culprits,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan on Saturday expressed concern to see that the Indian High Commissioner was stopped from attending a meeting at the gurdwara in Glasgow.

In a post on X, she said: "Concerned to see that the Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami was stopped from meeting with the Gurudwara Committee at the Gurudwara in Glasgow. The safety and security of foreign diplomats is of utmost importance and our places of worship in the UK must be open to all."

The fresh incident comes in the wake of a diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Canada-based pro-Khalistan harliner Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

