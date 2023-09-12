Delhi youth fatally stabbed, younger brother injured in petty dispute

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death while his younger brother sustained injuries after they were attacked by assailants over a petty issue in south Delhi on Tuesday, a police official said.

The officials said that the deceased was identified as Kamal Kishore, a resident of Khadda Colony while the injured Shivam Sharma is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Rajesh Deo said that information was received that an incident of stabbing had taken place near B-Block in Khadda Colony following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the scene, it was found that two persons, who are brothers, have been injured and shifted to Apollo Hospital.

"Kamal was declared brought dead while Shivam had received stab injuries in his stomach and was operated upon at Apollo Hospital, where his condition is stable," said the DCP.

"One of the accused identified as Shahrukh, 22, also a resident of the same locality, has been apprehended. It has emerged that the injured and assailants were all known to each other and the incident took place due to some petty dispute," he added.

"A case of murder has been registered. Further legal action is being taken," the DCP said.

