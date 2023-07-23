Delhi: Yamuna flowing above danger mark, water level reaches 206.35 meters

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) The Yamuna river in the national capital is flowing around one metre above the danger mark, at 206.35m, officials said on Sunday.

The administration has asked the people residing near river bank to go to safer place or relief camps.

Earlier in the morning, the water level in Yamuna river was recorded at 205.9m, which was around 57 cm above the danger mark, set at 205.33m.

Officials said that this happened as a result of the continuous release of a large amount of water from the Hathnikund barrage.

The Delhi government on Saturday said that Delhi was on high alert as the Yamuna river continued to rise due to the discharge of more than 2 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund barrage.

It had said that Yamuna Khadar could face flooding in case the water level rises to 206.7m.

