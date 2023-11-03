Delhi: Unidentified body found in drain, murder case lodged

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) An unidentified dead body of a man (30s) was found in a drain in west Delhi on Friday, an officer said.

The officer said that on Friday at 11:02 a.m., a police team from the Paschim Vihar West police station, while patrolling the area, discovered a body in Ganda Nala near Bheem Nagar Sabzi Mandi.

“The police team retrieved the body, and confirmed death of the individual. The deceased is a male aged approximately 30-35 years. Notably, a yellow cloth with a knot was found tied around his neck, and there were visible injury or cut marks on his forehead and left shoulder,” said a senior police officer.

The crime team subsequently visited the site, conducted an inspection, and has also collected the evidences.

“The FSL Team (Forensic Science Laboratory Team) has also examined the scene, and various exhibits were seized as part of the investigation. Efforts are being made to establish the identity of the deceased,” said the officer.

He said that a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered.

