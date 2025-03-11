Delhi: Sachdeva slams AAP for doubting BJP’s commitment to fulfil poll promises

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday slammed AAP leaders for making misleading statements about the BJP’s manifesto promises, which the ruling party is committed to fulfilling at any cost.

He said it seems the AAP leaders, troubled by the daily exposure of their 10-year government's corruption, believe that they can mislead the public.

"But the truth is that the public is not being misled, but instead, the lies and reality of AAP leaders are being revealed every day," he said.

Sachdeva stated that about 15 days ago, former Chief Minister Atishi and other AAP leaders kept misleading women about the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

“However, as soon as the government announced an allocation of Rs 5,100 crore in the Delhi Budget 2025-26, the AAP leaders have now started making impractical comments on the BJP’s promise of free LPG cylinders on Holi,” he said.

The Delhi BJP President said that the fundamental difference between the BJP and AAP is that the ousted party’s leaders only make announcements, whereas "our party leaders do not make any promises without proper financial management".

Sachdeva further stated that just as the BJP made budgetary provisions to implement the women's prosperity scheme, the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s government will soon provide free LPG cylinders on priority to needy women during Holi and Diwali.

Earlier, he welcomed a city court's direction for registration of an FIR against Kejriwal in the 2019 self-promotion hoardings case.

He said ever since Kejriwal's first government was formed in 2013 and the practice of putting up hoardings and advertisements without any administrative necessity began, the Delhi BJP has consistently accused the Kejriwal government of misusing public funds.

The Delhi BJP President said the court’s order has validated the BJP’s allegations of public fund loot against Kejriwal and the AAP.

Sachdeva added that till now, Kejriwal had been using government funds for his legal defence. But now that he has lost power, it seems that one after another, his legal defeats are inevitable.

