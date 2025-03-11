Director Guru’s film featuring Sasikumar in the lead goes on floors with traditional puja

Chennai, March 11 (IANS) Shooting for director M Guru’s film featuring actor Sasikumar in the lead began with a traditional puja ceremony on Tuesday.

Sources close to the unit say that the film will be a family drama. Actor-director Sasikumar, who is known for his realistic and emotionally engaging films, is to bring another heartwarming story to the big screen with this film.

Sasikumar will be joined by veteran actor Sathyaraj and well known actor Bharath, who has played the hero in a number of hit films, in pivotal roles in this film.

Actresses Megha Shetty and Malavika will play the female leads in this film. Interestingly, they will be making their debut in Tamil cinema with this yet to be titled entertainer. Adding to the ensemble cast are seasoned performers M.S. Bhaskar, Aadukalam Naren, Saravanan, Kanja Karuppu, Indumathi, and Joe Mallori, promising a film rich in talent and performances.

Guru will be making his debut as a director in Tamil cinema with this film. He had earlier worked as an assistant director to filmmaker Era. Saravanan. Guru has crafted the story, screenplay, and dialogues, ensuring a strong narrative foundation. The film is backed by Zambara Entertainment, with industry veteran Dharmaraj Veluchamy producing the project alongside Vijayakumar.

Cinematographer S.R. Satheesh Kumar, whose work in a number of hit films like ‘Peraanmai’ and ‘Mappillai’ has been appreciated, will be capturing the visuals of this film. NR Raghunanthan, known for his soulful compositions in ‘Sundarapandian’, ‘Kodiveeran’, and ‘Ayothi’, is set to score the music for this film.

Filming is set to take place in Pattukottai, Mannargudi, Muthupettai, Thanjavur, Vedaranyam, and surrounding areas, with a planned single schedule to ensure a seamless production.

