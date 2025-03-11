Shubman Gill arrives in Mumbai after winning Champions Trophy

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) India vice-captain Shubman Gill arrived in Mumbai after lifting the ICC Champions Trophy title in Dubai. He was seen coming out of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday evening. India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final on Sunday to claim the third title in the eight-team tournament. India became the most successful team in the Champions Trophy, surpassing Australia's feat of two titles.

The 25-year-old opener accumulated 188 runs in five matches, including an unbeaten century against Bangladesh in the opening match. He also played a crucial knock of 46 runs, along with Virat Kohli (100 not out), against arch-rivals Pakistan in India's six-wicket win.

It was Gill's first ICC title after missing the opportunity to get the hands-on experience of the silverware in last year's T20 World Cup in Barbados. He was not part of the 15-member squad and was only limited to the four-player reserve list.

After Sunday's match, Gill expressed his excitement about conquering the final obstacle this time following their runners-up finish in the 2023 ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad.

"Felt amazing, for the most part. I was sitting back and enjoying Rohit bhai's batting. We kept talking to each other, and the partnership was very important for us. He told me it doesn’t matter how many balls you are behind, just keep looking at the scoreboard, and you have to play till the end.

"Definitely very satisfying. We missed out on the last one that we played in 2023. Winning this one is a surreal feeling; winning eight ODIs back to back starting with the ODIs against England is an amazing feeling," he said after the summit clash.

On Monday, India's captain Rohit Sharma also landed in Mumbai, while head coach Gautam Gambhir reached New Delhi.

