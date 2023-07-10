Delhi riots 2020: One of main conspirators in murder of HC Rattan Lal nabbed

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested one of the main conspirators, involved in the murder of Head Constable Rattan Lal during the 2020 riots in the national capital, police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Mohd Khalid, a resident of Chand Bagh.

He was absconding for three years and a reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared on information leading to his arrest.

During the riots on February 24, 2020, Ratan Lal was killed, while then Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri, Anuj Kumar, and then Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Amit Sharma sustained multiple grievous injuries.

Special Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ravindra Singh Yadav said that information was received that proclaimed offender Khalid, who is wanted in a murder case of Dayalpur police station is hiding at Manipur's Moreh (near the India-Myanmar border) and could be apprehended from there.

“With the help of technical surveillance and sincere efforts of the team, Khalid was arrested from Moreh,” he said.

On interrogation, Khalid disclosed that in 2020, he, along with his elder brother Mohd. Ayaz and other associates, participated in the anti-CAA/NRC protest at Chand Bagh, Delhi.

“A secret meeting was held at his home and it was unanimously decided to bring sticks, iron rods etc. to block the roads. Accordingly, the rioters blocked the road leading to Jafrabad Metro Station and consequently, different groups started rioting in various parts of northeast Delhi, resulting in death of more than 50 people, injury to hundreds of persons with huge loss of government and private properties. In this regard, over 750 cases were registered in various police stations of North-East Delhi,” said the official.

During the riots, a huge mob gathered at the Chand Bagh protest site and attempted to block the main Wazirabad road.

However, when the police team tried to stop them, Khalid, his brother, and other rioters started pelting stones and attacked the police party, causing death of Head Constable Rattan Lal and grievous injuries to many other police personnel,” said the official.

