Delhi: PWD workers try air-ventilated cool vests to fight heat

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday distributed air-ventilated cool vests to department’s field workers as part of a pilot project to help them protect themselves from summer heat.

The Cool Vest Jacket Initiative under the Delhi Heat Action Plan – Anticipatory Action Response is being implemented in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The jacket has a battery-operated dual fan unit (10,000 mAh, 5V) for personal cooling; uses ice collar technology that lowers surface body temperature by up to 15 degrees Celsius and is made from lightweight, water- and abrasion-resistant fabric, suitable for long duty hours.

Speaking at the event, Parvesh Verma said: “Those who stand under the open sky while we remain in shaded rooms are the real backbone of our city. Anticipatory action means we don’t wait for tragedy — we prevent it. The Cool Vest Jacket is not just a piece of gear, it is our promise to care for those who care for Delhi every single day.”

In 2024 alone, India witnessed over 44,000 cases of heatstroke, with Delhi experiencing its longest and most intense heatwave in over a decade.

Heatwaves, often called “silent killers,” cause severe health risks without leaving visible damage — especially for field workers exposed to direct sunlight, said a statement.

The jackets are being rolled out under a pilot programme across select field teams. Over the coming weeks, field trials will be conducted and assessments done to evaluate the jacket’s performance.

The Cool Vest Jacket initiative is one part of a larger, forward-looking heat response plan which also includes public awareness campaigns on heat safety, climate education modules in schools, early warning alerts in high-risk zones, distribution of hydration kits to vulnerable workers and special outreach to informal sector and daily-wage earners.

By launching this initiative, the Delhi government has sent a strong message that development must include protection for those who build and maintain it.

The Cool Vest Jacket is not only a symbol of innovation but also of respect, empathy, and preparedness in an era of climate uncertainty, said the statement.

“This is more than protection from heat — it’s protection of dignity, of life, and of those who serve our city silently every day,” the statement said.

