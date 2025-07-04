India does not take any position on matters of faith: MEA on Dalai Lama succession row

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Reacting to the recent statement made by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, India on Friday stated that it does not take "any position" or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion.

"We have seen reports relating to the statement made by His Holiness the Dalai Lama about the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution. Government of India does not take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion. Government has always upheld freedom of religion for all in India and will continue to do so," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in response to media queries on the issue.

As exiled Tibetan spiritual leader approaches his 90th birthday, he asserted on Wednesday that there will be the 15th reincarnation, the first important announcement over continuance of the 600-year-old institution after his demise.

Reassuring followers across the globe who were concerned about the future of their spiritual and cultural leadership, the Dalai Lama said his office, the Gaden Phodrang Trust, was the sole authority on reincarnation, even as China insisted it would have the final word.

Hours after the Tibetan spiritual leader ruled out Beijing's authority in picking his succession, China said the reincarnation must be approved by the Chinese regime and the identification must happen in China.

Also the supposed reincarnation must follow religious rituals and historical conventions, and also comply with Chinese laws and regulations.

However, Tenzin Lakshey, spokesperson of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) headquartered in McLeodganj, clarified that China has no role to play in the reincarnation process of any Tibetan religious leader.

"The Chinese government is an offender of the faith," he told the media.

In a much-awaited statement with the onset of a three-day Buddhist religious conference in McLeodganj, a small and quaint hill station in the suburbs of the northern hill town of Dharamsala, the Dalai Lama said, "On September 24, 2011, at a meeting of the heads of Tibetan spiritual traditions, I made a statement to fellow Tibetans in and outside Tibet, followers of Tibetan Buddhism, and those who have a connection with Tibet and Tibetans, regarding whether the institution of the Dalai Lama should continue."

"I stated, as far back as 1969, I made clear that concerned people should decide whether the Dalai Lama's reincarnations should continue in the future. I also said, when I am about ninety, I will consult the high Lamas of the Tibetan Buddhist traditions, the Tibetan public, and other people concerned who follow Tibetan Buddhism, to re-evaluate whether or not the institution of the Dalai Lama should continue. Although I have had no public discussions on this issue, over the last 14 years leaders of Tibet's spiritual traditions, members of the Tibetan parliament in exile, participants in a special general body meeting, members of the Central Tibetan Administration, NGOs, Buddhists from the Himalayan region, Mongolia, Buddhist republics of the Russian Federation and Buddhists in Asia, including mainland China, have written to me with reasons, earnestly requesting that the institution of the Dalai Lama continue," he said.

"In particular, I have received messages through various channels from Tibetans in Tibet making the same appeal. In accordance with all these requests, I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue," he mentioned.

The Nobel Peace Laureate, who is turning 90 on July 6, clarified in the message that the process by which a future Dalai Lama is to be recognised has been clearly established in the September 2011 statement which states that responsibility for doing so will rest exclusively with members of the Gaden Phodrang Trust.

