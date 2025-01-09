Delhi polls: BJP likely to announce 500 units of free power for temples, gurudwaras

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Amidst the Aam Aadmi Party offering freebies one by one ahead of the February 5 voting for Delhi Assembly polls, and Congress already announcing a Rs 2,500 monthly benefit for women to counter AAP's increasing welfare schemes, the BJP is also likely to come out with sops and freebies to counter them.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is prepared to match these offers with new initiatives aimed at appealing to a wider section of Delhi's electorate.

One of the key proposals the BJP is likely to introduce is a free electricity scheme, sources said.

The party is likely to announce that Delhi consumers will receive up to 300 units of electricity free of charge each month, sources added. The AAP-led Delhi government currently provides free electricity for up to 200 units a month. Under the existing free electricity scheme, the Delhi government provides free electricity to consumers with a monthly consumption of 200 units. Whereas, a 50 per cent subsidy is given to people with a consumption of 201-400 units of electricity.

In a bid to further win over religious communities, the BJP is considering extending this electricity benefit to religious places such as temples and gurudwaras.

Reports suggest that these places of worship could receive up to 500 units of free electricity each month, benefiting not just the devotees but also helping the institutions reduce their operational costs, allowing them to focus on social and charitable activities.

BJP's reported move to provide free electricity to gurudwaras and temples in Delhi could be seen as a direct counter to Arvind Kejriwal's promise of Rs 18,000 per month for pujaris and granthis.

The BJP is reported to be formulating a policy aimed at providing free and clean drinking water to the people of Delhi. As part of this initiative, the government may plan to improve water supply infrastructure and ensure that every household in the capital has access to safe drinking water.

Lastly, the BJP is, according to sources, preparing a new women-centric scheme, possibly resembling the Ladli Behna Yojana. This scheme would aim to empower women in the region by offering financial assistance, ensuring their economic participation, and supporting their well-being. The initiative is expected to strengthen the party’s appeal among female voters, offering them a sense of security and autonomy.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.