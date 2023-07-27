Delhi Police's Crime Branch busts three pan-India drug cartels, 9 held

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The Delhi Police Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Task Force achieved a significant breakthrough by busting three drug cartels with expansive operations across India, officials said on Thursday.

During separate operations, a total of nine suspects were apprehended, and over 900 grams of heroin, valued at more than Rs 1 crore, was seized, said an official.

In the first operation, police arrested three individuals identified as Imran Khan, also known as Sahil, a resident of Khyala in Delhi, along with Anwar and Mehboob, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh. The raid yielded 269 grams of heroin.

Special Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ravindra Singh Yadav, said that they had received specific information about Sahil's presence near Keshavpur Mandi in Khayala for a heroin supply. Acting on this tip-off, the raid was conducted, leading to Sahil's apprehension. During interrogation, Sahil disclosed his involvement with Anwar and Mehboob in procuring the contraband, subsequently leading to the arrest of the latter two.

In a separate operation, the ANTF arrested four men – Toheed, Junaid Khan Ayas, and Sakeb Khan – all residents of Uttar Pradesh, with 340 grams of heroin in their possession.

"The suspects were apprehended from Kashmere Gate based on intelligence received that Toheed and Junaid were planning to deliver the heroin to a person known as Guddu at Welcome Chowk in Delhi," said the Special CP.

Further interrogation revealed that Ayas was the source of the recovered heroin.

Following his arrest, Sakeb was also apprehended from Sirauli, near Bareilly, as part of the investigation.

In the third operation, two sisters, Sobha and Poonam, residents of Meer Vihar near Mubarakpur Dabas, were arrested with a total of 310 grams of heroin.

The ANTF team received specific information about the two women drug traffickers, leading to their apprehension near Shiv Mandir, Meer Vihar, Mubarakpur Dabas.

Delhi Police revealed that during the current year until June, they have seized substantial amounts of narcotics, including 40 kg of heroin, 15 kg of cocaine, 2,000 kg of ganja, and more than 275 kg of opium.

"The department is actively working to combat drug mafias and enforce strict measures to make the city drug-free, in coordination with other departments like MCD. The successful operations against the drug cartels mark a significant step forward in the battle against narcotics in the capital city," the Special CP claimed.

