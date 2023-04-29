Delhi police to provide security to wrestlers alleging sexual exploitation by WFI chief

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) The Delhi Police will provide security to seven wrestlers, including a minor, who have come forward with allegations of sexual exploitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said an official.

The wrestlers have accused Singh of sexually exploiting women wrestlers not only in India but also during international events.

"We will be providing security to the wrestlers and will soon record their statements," said a senior police official.

On Saturday, a copy of one of the two FIRs lodged against Singh was handed over to the top grapplers who are protesting at the Jantar Mantar here.

However, the copy of the other FIR registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has not been given to the wrestlers as it will be handed over to the victim's family, the police added.

A senior police official said that they will soon record the statements of the victims.

On Friday evening, police registered FIRs against the WFI president in response to the allegations made by the women wrestlers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.