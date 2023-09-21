Delhi Police Head Constable booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a Delhi Police Head Constable on pretext of marriage, a police official said on Thursday.

Police said that the complainant, a resident of Bhagirathi Vihar, filed a complaint against Head Constable Nafees Ahmed, who is currently stationed in the PCR, Northeast district.

In her complaint, she alleged that she came into contact with him regarding another matter.

"Afterward, they developed a friendship, and he eventually proposed to her. In 2021, he engaged in non-consensual physical relations with her under the false pretence of marriage, which occurred in the Laxmi Nagar area," said a senior police official.

Following this, he continued to engage in such relations with her.

She then came and filed a complaint the Laxmi Nagar police station, after which a medical examination and counselling session were conducted for her.

Subsequently, a case was registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, said the official.

"Further inquiry has revealed that the accused, Nafees Ahmed, is married and has four children," the official added.

