INDIA's PM candidate will be chosen post Lok Sabha poll, says Yechury

Patna, Sep 21 (IANS) Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday asserted that the Prime Minister candidate of INDIA bloc will be selected post the Lok Sabha election.

Interacting with media persons in Rajgir, he said that elected MPs of Lok Sabha will choose the prime minister.

Yechury had come to Rajgir to participate in the three days training session of the CPI-M.

"We have an alliance INDIA but the Prime Ministerial candidate is not selected yet. It will be chosen post Lok Sabha election and the elected MPs will choose the PM candidate of INDIA alliance," he said.

"We will have an alliance in some states but some states are also where no alliance will take place," he said.

On Wednesday, Yechury came to Patna and met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He said that some discussions were held between them over the current political situation and seat sharing formula.

