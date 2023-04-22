Delhi Police deny detaining Satya Pal Malik, say 24 others were briefly detained (Ld)

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Delhi Police said on Saturday that they neither arrested nor detained former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik after several messages were seen circulating on social media claiming his alleged detention.

However, a total of 24 persons, including some farmer leaders from Haryana, were detained before they were released after a few hours, an officer said.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Sagarpreet Hooda, said that at about 10 a.m. on Saturday, an information was received by the local police that a tent had been put at an MCD park in R.K. Puram, following which local SHO along with a police team reached the spot.

"On inquiry, the police found that a 'khap' meeting was organised there under the leadership of Malik. The police told the organisers that it was a public park in a residential area, and they should rather organise such a gathering at Jantar Mantar," Hooda said.

"They (the organisers) did not take any permission, nor did they inform the local police about the gathering. The police tried to persuade the organisers to vacate the park. But they refused to leave," the officer said.

Following this, 24 persons, who refused to vacate the site, were detained and sent to the Jafarpur Kalan police station, he added.

"Menwhile, Malik came to the park and he was also informed about the protoclos. After this, Malik on his own volition reached the R.K. Puram police station along with 20 of his supporters at around 12:30 p.m.," the officer said.

Malik remained at the police station for about two hours.

"At around 3 p.m., 24 of his supporters who were detained were released from the Jafarpur Kalan police station," the officer said.

"False information is being spread on social media about Satya Pal Malik's detention. He himself had arrived at the R.K. Puram police station along with his supporters. He was informed that he was at his liberty to leave at his own will," Delhi Police had tweeted earlier in the day.

