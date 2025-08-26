Delhi Police arrest man in ATM card swap case; Rs 90,000 recovered

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) A man, accused of duping ATM users by fraudulently exchanging their cards and withdrawing large sums of money, was arrested by the Delhi Police.

The accused, identified as Krishan alias Rishi, 24, a resident of Sultanpuri, Delhi, was apprehended by a dedicated police team from Police Post Hari Nagar under PS Hari Nagar.

Cash amounting to Rs 90,000 has been recovered from his possession.

The incident occurred on August 1, when the complainant was attempting to withdraw money from an ATM in DB Block, Hari Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Darade Sharad Bhaskar, said in a statement on Tuesday.

In the meantime, two young men approached him under the pretext of offering help. However, the transactions were unsuccessful.

On August 2, the complainant received two transaction alerts totalling Rs 90,000 and discovered that his ATM card had been changed, it said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Hari Nagar Police Station.

A team led by SI Vikrant Singh, comprising SI Shyam, HC Sombir, Ct Manoj, Ct Deepak, and Ct Manish, was formed under the supervision of Inspector Ashu Girotra, SHO/Hari Nagar, and ACP Niraj Tokas, with the overall guidance of DCP West.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused had used the swapped ATM card to withdraw cash at a bank ATM in Tilak Nagar.

Based on technical surveillance and local intelligence, the accused was arrested.

Further, the police at his instance recovered Rs 90,000 in cash, it said.

Efforts are underway to arrest his accomplice, Amarnath, who is currently absconding.

The Delhi Police continue to investigate the case and have urged citizens to remain vigilant while using ATMs, particularly when approached by strangers offering help.

