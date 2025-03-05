Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma inspects cleanliness efforts at Yamuna ghats

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma on Wednesday conducted an inspection of cleanliness efforts at several Yamuna ghats across the national capital, covering areas from Signature Bridge, ITO, and Chhath ghat to Okhla Barrage.

Verma took a boat from the Boat Club to Chhath ghat. He also interacted with officials overseeing the cleaning operations and reviewed progress on various sites.

After assuming office on February 25, the 48-year-old Jat leader vowed to restore the Yamuna as a symbol of Delhi's identity, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a cleaner river.

Accusing the previous AAP government of misgovernance, Verma and the BJP have criticised the deteriorating condition of Delhi's infrastructure, including roads, drainage systems, and the Yamuna River.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva stated that cleaning the Yamuna and facilitating Chhath Puja at its ghats remain key priorities for the party.

Buoyed by its recent electoral victory, the newly formed BJP government has begun rolling out its campaign promises, with the revitalisation of the Yamuna and its transformation into a tourism hub being one of the major initiatives.

The Delhi government is laying the groundwork for introducing cruise rides on the Yamuna, aiming to turn the Wazirabad barrage stretch into a prime tourism destination.

Plans include ferry and boat taxi services, with the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) already issuing a request for quotation (RFQ) to engage a private operator for solar battery-powered cruises along the seven-kilometre stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

Once operational, the cruise service is expected to boost tourism activity along the Yamuna. Reports suggest that the operating agency will be finalised by April 2025, with the cruise service expected to launch by the end of the year.

The Yamuna River's condition was a major issue in the recent Delhi Assembly elections, with both AAP and BJP engaging in heated exchanges over its cleaning. While AAP blamed previous administrations for the river's pollution, BJP accused the ruling party of neglecting the issue. The BJP had pledged to develop the Yamuna Riverfront on the lines of Gujarat's Sabarmati Riverfront if elected to power.

