Delhi Minister Ashish Sood to join special tree plantation drive in Janakpuri tomorrow

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Delhi Home and Power Minister Ashish Sood will on Tuesday boost the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign - inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi - by planting a sapling in the Janakpuri area, said an official.

As part of the ongoing Van Mahotsav of the Delhi government, the Minister will plant a sapling at Municipal Corporation of Delhi park in A-2 Block Ram Vatika in Janakpuri, said the official on Monday.

Sood's green initiative follows Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena's participation in the New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) special tree plantation drive on Sardar Patel Marg in the national capital under the nationwide initiative ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ on Sunday.

NDMC Vice-Chairman and BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the L-G planted an Amaltas (Cassia fistula) sapling, symbolising hope and resilience.

NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra and BJP Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj, jointly planted a Pride of India (Lagerstroemia speciosa) sapling.

Chahal planted a Gulmohar (Delonix regia) tree, reinforcing NDMC's commitment to greening the Capital.

On the occasion, Chahal elaborated on NDMC's special ‘Gap Filling Campaign’ -- a strategic effort launched from July 1 to ensure continuous green cover along 80 major roads, intersections, and roundabouts.

Unlike previous years, where only a few stretches were covered, this year's drive scales up significantly, aiming to eliminate barren or patchy areas with lush vegetation.

BJP leader Chahal said that this focused initiative, meticulously monitored by NDMC's Horticulture Department, will not only enhance aesthetics but also contribute to reducing urban air pollutants such as PM10, PM2.5, and PM1, thereby improving air quality and public health.

He shared that under the direction of the L-G, the Delhi government has undertaken a parallel large-scale greening project along Sardar Patel Marg, with the plantation of more than 12,000 flowering trees and shrubs.

This includes iconic species like Amaltas, Queen's Crepe Myrtle, Rosy Trumpet Tree, and Bougainvillaea.

