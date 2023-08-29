Delhi Metro to run 106 extra trips on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) In order to facilitate passengers on Raksha Bandhan, the Delhi Metro will be running around 106 extra train trips on its corridors, an official said on Tuesday.

“Additional standby trains will also be kept for induction into services to clear the rush, if required. DMRC will also deploy additional personnel at stations to cater to the extra rush of commuters by operating additional ticket counters. Guards/Customer Facilitation Agents (CFA) will be deployed at major Metro stations to help and guide commuters on the day,” said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson.

Earlier, the DMRC achieved a historic milestone by registering an unprecedented 68.16 lakh passengers on Monday, marking the highest ever daily passenger journeys pre and post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For perspective, the previous highest recorded passenger journey count stood at 66,18,717 on February 10, 2020, just before the pandemic disrupted travel patterns and routines. This remarkable milestone, achieved yesterday, comes after a period of challenges and reflects the resilience and trust of the Delhi-NCR citizens in the world-class transportation system provided by DMRC,” said the spokesperson.

“This achievement is a testament to the efforts of DMRC’s dedicated staff, the support of the Delhi-NCR residents, and the commitment to providing safe, efficient, and eco-friendly transportation services. DMRC continues to prioritise passenger safety and comfort while enhancing connectivity across the Delhi-NCR region. This milestone underscores our mission to provide accessible, reliable, and sustainable transportation solutions,” he added.

