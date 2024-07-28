Delhi Mayor orders clampdown on basement coaching centers

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) After three UPSC aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of a coaching centre in the national capital, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has ordered strict action against basement coaching centres in the national capital.

"In an unfortunate incident, a coaching centre's basement was flooded due to which students got trapped. After getting information about the incident, I rushed to the spot and reviewed the situation. NDRF conducted a rescue operation during which three bodies were recovered from the flooded basement," she said.

The Mayor said that she had shot off a letter to the MCD commissioner, directing the MCD to take strict action against coaching centres that are functioning illegally from the basement, and the ones that have violated the norms and bylaws.

She said that the entire incident should be probed.

She said that the concerned building's completion certificate was given in 2021, clearly mentioning that its basement can be only used for storage or parking.

The Mayor demanded strict action against the officials responsible for the incident.

She assured the people of Delhi that such an incident would not happen again.

